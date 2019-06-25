SEBRING — Large statewide and central Florida conferences are typically held in a metropolitan city like Tampa or Orlando, but representatives of YMCAs from a large part of the state will be in Sebring today and tomorrow for a summit.
The Florida State Alliance of YMCAs Hypertension Summit is being held at Inn on the Lakes.
Nine YMCA associations from across Central, West Central, Southeast and South Florida will be in attendance along with leaders from the American Heart Association.
The two-day conference is designed to prepare and support Y’s in a grant-funded initiative to inform the community, through partnerships, about the numerous health dangers associated with hypertension (high blood pressure) and provide appropriate wellness programs to improve overall health.
Three of the Y’s from the greater Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater area already deliver the YMCA’s Blood Pressure Self Monitoring Program in their communities and will guide their peers, according to Kelly Prather of YMCA of Central Florida.
The Blood Pressure Self Monitoring Program is designed to help individuals with hypertension learn how to properly manage and control their blood pressure through regular visits with a lifestyle coach and nutrition education. The program will launch locally by the Highlands Y in early 2020.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hypertension is a leading modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, and death and the most common condition in Florida, affecting nearly half (48.7%) of adults aged 45 to 79.
Florida ranks among the worst states in hypertension prevalence, Prather noted. Reducing Florida’s hypertension prevalence to a level similar to that of the best states (approximately 41% for men and 36% or women) could prevent up to 10% of all cardiovascular-related deaths in Florida.
Achieving greater blood pressure control is considered a high priority statewide, she said.
Highlands County YMCA CEO Michael Batiato said Monday that he lobbied to have the summit in Sebring.
“We always end up going to Orlando or Tampa for everything as part of the YMCAs in Florida,” he said. In speaking with one of the Hypertension Summit organizers, Batiatio said he told them that Sebring is just as central, but not as hectic as the large cities.
“I lobbied to get it here and we got it, so it was kind of a big deal for us to get that here with several groups coming,” Batiato said.
The YMCA’s health and wellness programs are designed to help with risk factors associated with being overweight and other chronic diseases, he explained.
“This particular grant is about bringing awareness to the community about the dangers of hypertension and how pervasive it is in other chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease and the risk factors of diabetes, stroke, heart attack,” Batiato said. “We will be a screening site; we will be screening the community at large and then trying to offer some health and wellness benefits.”
Another component of the initiative is building a local collaboration with the The Florida Health Department of Highlands County, doctors and medical facilities, etc. to help bring this awareness out to the community, he said.
