Anyone who would suggest newspapers are no longer relevant, or that they seek sensational headlines to ramp up sales or drive a prejudiced position, should pay attention to the work of journalists like those at the Tampa Bay Times.
The reporters and editors at the Times recently reminded us of how important a role newspapers play in everyone’s lives.
Against great resistance to release information, Times reporters examined the records of several hospitals — but most notably Johns Hopkins All Childrens Heart Institute. Several eye-opening and riveting stories pointed to problems at the hospital that had led to children’s deaths rising at an alarming rate over the past couple of years.
The Times’ reporters, including Neil Bedi and Kathleen McGrory, spent a year on the story. Their research pointed out state regulators had failed in their job and missed multiple signs the hospital was having problems.
The findings published by the Times included:
• All Childrens’ surgeons made serious mistakes including even losing needles in the chests of at least two infants. Sutures broke. Infections mounted. And, patches used to cover holes in tiny hearts, failed.
• Johns Hopkins administrators disregarded safety concerns their staff raised as early as 2015. In 2017 the hospital stopped performing the most complex procedures and later that year banned one of its lead surgeons from the operating room.
• Even then, children continued to experience problems. One doctor told a child patient’s parents his operation would be easy. His mother and father were at ease. Instead, multiple surgeries failed and the child died
• In 18 months, at least 11 patients died after operations by the hospital’s two lead surgeons. The 2017 death rate was the highest of any Florida pediatric heat program in the past decade.
• To make matters even worse, parents were never able to learn of the problems — including issues that affected their own children. One set of parents did not know their young daughter had contracted pneumonia in the hospital until they read her autopsy.
Hospital leaders resisted talking to reporters. They did not, however, dispute any of the Times’ findings.
Right now, pediatric heart surgeries are on hold at All Childrens.
The Times reported this week that a state panel is looking into stepping up inspections and publishing statistics online that detail deaths at all Florida children’s heart surgery programs. The data would be upgraded every six months.
The Times argues, and we concur, if deaths had been reported every six months prior to discovery of these problems, that lives may have been saved. The hospital’s issues would have been transparent and steps likely would have been taken much sooner to correct the problems.
Newspapers across the nation do good work every day. Their stories expose crooked government officials, point to health and safety dangers and lead people to help they may desperately need. Newspapers in Florida have been at the forefront of this sometimes under-appreciated journalism — more often than naught only recognized by their peers in the form of national awards.
Just last week, the Miami Herald’s Julie K. Brown exposed the seedy side of courtroom deals that allowed multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein to get a slap on the wrist after years of sexual battery and networking underage girls at his Florida mansion. Her tireless reporting on the story has raised the possibility of revisiting the decades-old case tied to some of the best-known lawyers and politicians in the U.S.
An overwhelming majority of journalists are committed to justice and equal opportunity for all. They prove it every day.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
