After trading their first-round pick the Oakland Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper last year, the Dallas Cowboys will take a backseat in the 2019 NFL draft.
Vice president Stephen Jones said they will be watching highlights of Cooper when Raiders use their 27th pick. Owner Jerry Jones will envision how the Cowboys plan to use Cooper going forward as they wait until their first pick on the second day of the draft in the second-round, 58th overall.
Still, the star of the draft will come with ties to North Texas.
Allen, Texas, native and Oklahoma product Kyler Murray will attempt to become the most decorated product in Texas high school football history. He’s already won three straight Class 6A titles at Allen, won the 2018 Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and was a first-round pick of the Oakland A’s in the 2018 MLB draft.
Murray is the favorite to add “No. 1 overall pick” to his impressive resume in the Star-Telegram’s 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0.
He will most certainly be the first quarterback under 6 feet to be selected in the first round and the first player to be taken in the first round of the MLB and NFL draft.
So why not the coup de grace?
Here is the first-round mock:
1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13) — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
This has been the easiest call since Kliff Kingsbury was hired. Murray is perfect for his system.
2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12) — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Bosa joins veteran addition Dee Ford to help fix a longstanding pass rush need.
3. New York Jets (4-12) — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The dominant and athletic Williams shores up a run defense that finished 25th last season.
4. Oakland Raiders (4-12) — Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
The Raiders finally get a pass rusher to replace the one they traded away last season.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11) — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
Sweat had a monster combine to back up his billing as a top pass rusher.
6. New York Giants (5-11) — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Eli Manning is around for another year but Haskins is the future in New York.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11) — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
The Jaguars got their QB in Nick Foles. Now they need to protect him.
8. Detroit Lions (6-10) — Rashaan Gary, DE, Michigan
Coach Matt Patricia is going to have fun scheming Gary’s size and athleticism.
9. Buffalo Bills (6-10) — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
Buffalo went after Antonio Brown. They get their big-time receiver in the draft.
10. Denver Broncos (6-10) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Is Lock the quarterback that finally sticks for John Elway?
11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
The explosive Oliver is going to be a monster in the NFL.
12. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1) — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
This do-it-all tight end is perfect pick to help bring back Aaron Rodgers and the offense.
13. Miami Dolphins (7-9) — Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
The Dolphins are rebuilding and now have an anchor on the line for the future.
14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9) — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Wilkins helps plug the middle of a leaky run defense from a year ago.
15. Washington Redskins (7-9) — Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
The Redskins have their bridge QB Case Keenum and how have a QB for the future in Jones.
16. Carolina Panthers (7-9) — Devin White, LB, LSU
White could be the perfect replacement for the departed Thomas Davis.
17. New York Giants (5-11) — Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
The Giants are rebuilding and need help rushing the passer.
18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1) — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
The Vikings need help across the line. Ford can play guard or tackle.
19. Tennessee Titans (9-7) — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
The Titans could use explosion on the outside. Brown has speed to burn.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1) — Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
The Steelers address a huge need at linebacker with the speedy Bush.
21. Seattle Seahawks (10-6) — Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
The declining Doug Baldwin might retire. Butler is a potential star.
22. Baltimore Ravens (10-6) — AJ Brown, WR, Ole Miss
The Ravens, again, try to address a perennial need at receiver.
23. Houston Texans (11-5) — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
The Texans addressed CB in free agency but can’t pass up the speedy Williams.
24. Oakland Raiders (4-12) (from Chicago Bears) — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Jacobs proves to the heir apparent to Marshawn Lynch in the Raiders backfield.
25. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) — Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Adderley played cornerback and safety in college. Can play the slot and cover the middle.
26. Indianapolis Colts (10-6) — Jeffrey Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
Tillery is a versatile prospect who can play up and down the Colts line.
27. Oakland Raiders (4-12) (from Dallas Cowboys) — DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
The Raiders need help at cornerback. Baker is the best one left.
28. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
The Chargers need an upgrade at right tackle. Dillard falls perfectly.
29. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
The Chiefs traded Dee Ford and released Justin Houston. They need pass rush help.
30. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1) (from New Orleans Saints) — Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
The Packers need to protect QB Aaron Rodgers. Risner fits the bill.
31. Los Angeles Rams (13-3) — Garrett Bradbury, OL, North Carolina State
The Rams need help up front and Bradbury is as good as it gets at this point in the draft.
32. New England Patriots (11-5) — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Time to prepare for life with Rob Gronkowski, who is doing the retirement dance for the second straight season.
