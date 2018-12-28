The 2018 regular season will conclude in Music City on Sunday night, where the Colts and Titans will play for a wild-card playoff berth. Or maybe more.
The winner between these 9-6 teams makes the playoffs. Should Houston (10-5) fall at home to Jacksonville (5-10), the Indianapolis-Tennessee victor earns the AFC South title.
That’s why two of the NFL’s more interesting, but less glamorous teams were flexed to prime time.
But it’s an intriguing matchup featuring two rookie head coaches, Mike Vrabel for Tennessee, Frank Reich for Indianapolis, who know something about getting to and succeeding in the playoffs from their playing careers.
Unfortunately for them, neither of their teams have the pedigree that the Patriots when Vrabel was a linebacker for them, or the Bills in the 1990s when Reich was a quarterback, would show.
Still, any game in which the winner gets into the postseason is worthy of the spotlight. Oh, and get this: Should Baltimore and Pittsburgh win and the Colts, No. 10 in the AP Pro32, and No. 14 Titans tie, the Steelers grab the final AFC wild card. Why? Don’t ask.
With some uncertainty surrounding Marcus Mariota and his stinger — there is no betting line on the game because of it — plus the fact Andrew Luck is 10-0 vs. the Titans . COLTS, 24-16
Detroit (plus 7) at Green Bay; Aaron Rodgers and also-ran Packers seem to care. Also-ran Lions don’t. PACKERS, 33-16.
Chicago (plus 6) at Minnesota: Bears spoil any January plans for division rival, help Eagles. UPSET SPECIAL: BEARS, 20-15.
Philadelphia (minus 6) at Washington: Eagles surge through opening into postseason. EAGLES, 31-20.
Jacksonville (plus 8 1-2) at Houston: Texans will take division despite injury issues that could hurt in January. TEXANS, 18-10.
Cleveland (plus 5 1-2) at Baltimore: Ravens have come too far down the stretch to blow it here. RAVENS, 21-20.
Cincinnati (plus 14) at Pittsburgh: Talented Steelers’ late-season flop is mystifying. STEELERS, 33-16.
Oakland (13 1-2) at Kansas City: Chiefs secure AFC’s top seed, but looking very vulnerable. CHIEFS, 30-20.
Los Angeles Chargers (minus 6 1-2) at Denver: Game means too much to Chargers to falter. CHARGERS, 33-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.