The NFL's wild Week 11 featured Myles Garrett getting in a swivet, Colin Kaepernick's pivot and all those Azteca Stadium divots.
The bookends were the fracas that occurred Thursday night in the closing seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win against Pittsburgh and the Chiefs' 24-17 victory over the Chargers on Monday night in Mexico in a game that left the field looking as though Charles Barkley and Bill Murray had been practicing at the driving range.
In between, all the attention was on Kaepernick's audible to move his scheduled workout in front of 25 NFL teams to a high school field in suburban Atlanta after refusing the league's limitations.
Not everybody came down as hard on Garrett as the NFL did when it suspended the Browns' star pass rusher and former No. 1 overall draft pick indefinitely for ripping Mason Rudolph's helmet off and then smacking him over the head with it.
