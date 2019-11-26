SEBRING — Nathan Nichols, married with two young children, has decided running for Florida House of Representatives would take too much time from his family.
Instead, the Sebring Republican said he's bowing out of the race for the District 55 seat, which Rep. Cay Pigman, R-Avon Park, must vacate in 2020 due to term limits.
However, between having a full-time job with Boca Raton Fire Department, a part-time job as a medic with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, a marriage and two children at home, ages 7 and 4, he's got a full plate already.
"There's not enough hours in the day," Nichols said Monday after having been in the race for two weeks. "That definitely weighed heavily on my mind."
Nichols said he does still see some issues that need to be addressed, if not statewide then at least at the local level.
Wages need to be better in Highlands County and the Heartland, he said, noting they should be a "living wage."
Right now, the average is $34,000, he said, but that can improve.
Better education would help, Nichols said, as would a more skilled workforce, which would attract companies looking for those workers.
He thinks South Florida State College helps the situation with its trade courses, and would like to see those continue and expand.
Nichols also wants to see economic development improve throughout the county and region. Not only would it bring more jobs, it would also bring a bigger tax base.
In his work, he sees that the county still has "its fair share" of problems with drug use, dealing and trafficking. More funding will help, he said, and more revenue is needed for that.
"These things are all interconnected, you know," Nichols said. "Money makes things happen."
Nichols, whose father was director of Emergency Management for Highlands County, takes pride in his work in both firefighting and law enforcement, but he said the training — especially for SWAT — takes a lot more time than most people realize.
"It's also a time demand on his family," Nichols said. Adding a candidacy added to that demand.
"The only thing I could squeeze was my family [time]," Nichols said. He's not willing to do that.
