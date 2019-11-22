SEBRING — Nathan Bassage Nichols of Sebring has filed to run for Florida House of Representatives, District 55, joining two fellow Republicans vying for the seat.
District 55 will be open in 2020 since Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park) faces term limits. The field currently includes Jonathan Ned Hancock (R-Avon Park) and Kaylee Alexis Tuck (R-Sebring), along with Tony Munnings Sr. (D-Lake Placid).
District 55 includes Highlands, Glades, and Okeechobee counties and part of St. Lucie County.
Nichols filed on Nov. 7 and plans to have a formal kickoff event the night of Dec. 16 at Island View Restaurant in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. While his fellow Republicans have topped $50,000 in fundraising, he has yet to start raising funds.
Nate Nichols is the son of former Highlands County Emergency Management Director Bill Nichols, who served during the infamous 2004 hurricane season when four named storms hit Florida, three of them hitting Highlands County.
The elder Nichols served as a firefighter in Homestead during and after Hurricane Andrew before taking the emergency management job in 2001 and moving his family to Highlands County.
Nate Nichols has followed in his father’s footsteps, working for both the Boca Raton Fire Department and also as a part-time deputy with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office as the medic with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.
His father said Nathan Nichols got certified as a deputy, earning his law enforcement credentials, in order to serves as a medic on the SWAT Team. By the rules of that division, everyone who deploys with the team, even a medic, must be law enforcement certified.
The Highlands News-Sun first reported on his attachment to SWAT in November 2017, after Highlands County commissioners approved an agreement to have Emergency Medical Services personnel dual-trained to serves as paramedics on the SWAT Team.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said, at the time, that until he had others trained, he had hired Emergency Medical Technician Nathan Nichols as a part-time deputy.
While Nathan Nichols works full time on the coast, he is on call if needed by Blackman. Since his primary responsibility is on the coast, Blackman said it made sense to add local medics.
“These guys and gals who put in for it, they are there in case one of our people gets hurt,” Blackman said at the time. “Generally, if we have an incident with a barricaded subject, we always have EMS on standby. We would like to have somebody enter with (SWAT), in case someone takes a round or gets injured.”
The Highlands News-Sun reached out to Nathan Nichols for comment, but Thursday found him at the state firefighters convention in Pensacola, where he unfortunately was not readily available. He does, however, have social media and internet presence.
People interested in his campaign can contact him by phone at 863-336-1187, by email at votenateforstate55@gmail.com and online at www.votenatenichols.com.
