After three well-attended sessions, "Nights at the Sea Services Museum" has proven a hit with many Sebring area armchair historians. Planned as a series of discussions on military history topics, more than 60 residents have so far participated in talks on the Battles of Pearl Harbor and Midway and the competing strategies of MacArthur and Nimitz on how to defeat the Japanese in the Pacific.
December's talk was on the Korean War. Leeland Wilson, a U.S. Marine Corps Recon veteran who spent months behind enemy lines in North Korea, attended and shared his book with the group, Korea - The Forgotten War. This discussion examined the major commanders in Korea, i.e. MacArthur and Ridgeway and the terrible conditions under which this 'limited' war was fought.
Among Korea's rugged mountains and the extremely cold winters of 1950-52 American and United Nations troops fought desperately against powerful Chinese, North Korean and Russian Communist forces. After being nearly pushed off the Korean peninsula US and UN forces surged toward victory over the North Korean army following strong amphibious landings at Inchon and Wonsan.
However, as US and UN forces pursued the enemy through North Korea and neared the Chinese border more than 300,000 Communist Chinese troops came into the war with numerous ambushes and encirclements. Intense combat continued until an armistice was agreed in mid-1953.
Mike Borders, a retired US Army colonel and whose father served in Korea during that war, said the discussions have been very active and informative and very worthwhile for people with an interest in the military history of our country.
Fred Carino, the host and moderator for "Nights at the Sea Services Museum" plans on three more discussion groups this season.
The next one, today, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. will be on "The Vietnam War - The Brown Water Navy and Operation Market Time." This discussion will cover the war fought in the Mekong River delta and canals and the vigorous near coastal blockade of weapons headed to the Viet Cong.
The Feb. 20 topic will be "The Cold War - Who Won?"
The March 20 topic will be "The United States Coast Guard - World War II Operations."
The April 24, 2019 topic will be "D-Day - The Sands of Normandy."
The Military Sea Services Museum is a Section 501.c.3 non-profit with the mission of preserving the history and traditions of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The museum, located a mile east of Sebring High School on Kenilworth Blvd, is free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
This series of open discussions stimulates analysis through reading and research by participants and a better understanding of important historical events. Come on out and enjoy a lively discussion at The Military Sea Services Museum, "Where history comes alive!"
