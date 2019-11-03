The Associated Press
ORINDA, Calif. — A woman who rented a San Francisco Bay Area home where five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting lied to her Airbnb host, saying she only needed a place to keep her family members away from wildfire smoke, according to people and a person with knowledge of the transaction.
Gunfire and chaos erupted as some 100 terrified partygoers fled the home Thursday night in Orinda, a quiet and wealthy suburb about 15 miles from San Francisco that has seen only two previous killings this century, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
No arrests had been made and there was no immediate word on a motive for the attack. Two guns were found at the property, authorities said.
Three people, all from the Bay Area, died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, authorities initially said. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office identified them Friday evening as Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Ramon Hill Jr., 23; and Javin County, 29. The sheriff’s office identified a fifth victim, 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules, late Friday night, saying she died at a hospital.
Taylor’s father, Omar Taylor Sr., said his son was hired to play music at the party.
“Wrong place, wrong time,” he told The East Bay Times.
Other people were wounded by gunshots or injured in the panic that followed, authorities said.
The party at the four-bedroom house apparently was advertised on social media as an “Airbnb mansion party.” One attendee said he was enjoying the music and watching people dance when he heard shots and people started running.
The screaming seemed to last forever, said Devan, who asked that his last name not be used because he feared for his safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.