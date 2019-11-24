SEBRING — It’s a real deal on a nutritious meal, free lunch for all students that started this school year in the Highlands County School District.
District data shows more students are eating a school lunch compared to last year and nearly twice as many students eat a school lunch each day than eat breakfast at school, which is also free.
Last year at this time the district had served 469,000 lunches through October and this year 477,000 lunches have been served through October.
For a closer daily comparison, District Food Service Director Tim Thompson said 8,375 lunch meals were served per day last year through October and this year it is 8,675 served.
Last year around 83% of the district’s students received free or reduced-priced meals.
“Now we serve all children at no cost to the household so there is no stigma with being part of the [free/reduced] program,” Thompson said. “I think it helped out the households that were just in between — they made just a little bit too much to qualify for free or reduced or just too much to qualify for free meals in the past.”
Now for those real on the edge cases, there is no problem and they can stop thinking about that, he said.
Last year the lunch prices were $2.75 per meal at the elementary level and $3 for middle and high school students.
The district continues to sell adult meals and a la carte items to students.
Students mostly purchase snack items a la carte such as chips and cookies.
On the days when they sell pizza, which is their own house brand, students can purchase an extra slice of pizza, which is usually at the secondary level.
At all grade levels students receive one slice of pizza, which is a bit bigger now.
A couple of years ago they were cutting the 16-inch pies into 10 slices, Thompson explained. Now the cafeteria staff is cutting them into eight slices, which is usually sufficient at the elementary level, but for the high schools sometimes you get football players and they want to eat.
Also, breakfast continues to be free for all students.
The district started offering free breakfast for students in the 2005-06 school year.
The district is serving about 4,500 breakfasts a day.
Thompson believes the majority of the breakfasts that are being served are at the elementary level. By the time students get to middle and high school they avail themselves less of the breakfast program for whatever reason.
With lunch in the middle of the school day that is a likely factor for a greater number of students eating lunch compared to breakfast at school, he said.
The Kindergarten Learning Center serves breakfast in the classroom.
Principal Karin Doty said the free breakfast and lunch has been going very well.
The free lunch for all students, “alleviates a lot of the confusion about paying and not paying and owing and trying to collect and things like that. It is a lot of stress relief on that.”
The Community Eligibility Provision allows schools and school districts in high-poverty communities to serve meals at no cost to all students through the existing National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs, without requiring schools to collect paper applications for free or reduced-price eligibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This will set the Republik Party Cult on fire. Free stuff for kids!! Perish the thought! They go on about saving babies and protecting children and bla bla bla, until it's time to do something for them. Then, they're not so important anymore.
We are the 2nd poorest county in the state, if it wasn't for the snowbirds, we would be in big trouble. I dont see how one's political party has anything to do with feeding needy children??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.