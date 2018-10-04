Sunday afternoon, the wife and I were traveling east on Desoto Road about 30 mph in a 35 mph posted zone when a Highlands County Sheriff's car appeared in our rearview mirror. At the Desoto City Road stop sign, the deputy red lighted us. We pulled off to the side of the road and the deputy approached to inform that he stopped us because when he "ran our tag; our car color came up black."
The original 2005 decal (which I gave to the lawman) lists car color black cherry. Our Florida Certificate of Registration (also given to the deputy) lists car color black.
If any reader thinks this color discrepancy is a trivial problem for a sheriff's deputy, I assure you this deputy escalated it right up there alongside some serious law concerns.
I also was quite concerned but for an entirely different reason. Why did the deputy run a check of our license tag? Two octogenarians taking a leisurely Sunday drive, about 5 mph below the posted speed limit, driving safely, driving responsibly. There is no evidence of any wrong doing, nothing suspicions indicating anything illegal but, bingo, for no (absolutely zero) reason that makes any sense, the high, mighty deputy opts to run a "tag check" on our Florida license plate.
Next, the deputy began a diatribe complimenting himself on his nice attitude dealing with me. Then he proceeded to be quite uncomplimentary describing my attitude toward him and even warning me about continuing rhetoric he didn't like. I say only a fool would be light, happy and airy about having his tag run for no (zero) justifiable reason.
In conclusion, the deputy's resolution is this week I am ordered to take our FL Certificate of Registration to the driver's license bureau and demand it be corrected to reflect the true car color: preferably something near black cherry.
Deputy says, "Any questions?" My thoughts are: 1. I wish to avoid this situation escalating into a hanging offense and 2. God help me out of this unbelievable soiree-like situation ASAP ... "No questions, Sir!"
Max Glenn, EdD
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.