The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE — The Florida Gators aren’t expected to have any problems with Towson today, as the Gators come into this one favored by 37.5 points. The Gators bring an eight-game winning streak into the contest, which is tied for the program’s longest since 2008.
The key matchup will be Florida’s offensive line versus Towson’s defensive front. The Gators have yet to really control the line of scrimmage, struggling to run the ball against everyone — even lower-division Tennessee-Martin. Florida ranks 12th in the SEC and 91st in the nation in rushing, an area that needs improvement before facing heavyweights Auburn, LSU and Georgia.
On the plus side, the Gators have thrown for at least 300 yards in three straight games, the first time they’ve accomplished that feat since the 2002 season.
The Tigers do have a familiar name t quarterback — Flacco. The younger brother of Denver Broncos starter Joe Flacco, Tom Flacco has 1,092 yards passing and six touchdowns to go along with 227 yards rushing and two scores.
Florida DE Jonathan Greenard figures to make life difficult for Towson’s offensive linemen. Greenard is tied for the SEC lead with 5.5 tackles for loss and ranks second in the league and 19th nationally with 3.5 sacks.
Towson is getting $500,000 to make the trip, the kind of payday that helps fund its entire athletic department. Towson leads the Colonial Athletic Association in takeaways (12) and turnover margin (plus-9)and is ranked 10th in the FCS coaches’ poll.
Florida is 4-0 against ranked FCS opponents, having beaten No. 14 Eastern Kentucky (2014), No. 24 Furman (2011), No. 2 Appalachian State (2010) and No. 1 Furman (1990). Towson is the second FCS foe the Gators have faced this month, having defeated UT-Martin 45-0 on Sept. 7.
