Have we forgotten that legislation can become law without the president's signature?
The Senate and the House of Representatives can agree on legislation affirming the budget without funding for the border wall. They should do this as soon as they return Dec. 27. If the president veto’s the bill, a two-thirds vote in the Senate can override the veto. There appears that there are sufficient votes in the Senate to do that.
Should the president refuse to sign such a bill, the bill becomes law 10 days after passage without the signature of the president.
Who is responsible for the shutdown of the government? Certainly the president, who is controlled by the ‘radical right,’ but in a day or two when Congress reconvenes the shutdown no longer will be simply the Trump shutdown but will become the shutdown of the irresponsible Congress.
The system will work if those in charge get to work.
Alan J. Kromholz
Sebring
