I am writing in response to a recent letter published in “Your View” under the title “Don’t try to hide behind a lie.”

The cause of the fire that damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France has been ruled as caused by an electrical problem. I wonder what foundation in facts supports the writer’s view that God is punishing “the church,” and that God plans to punish the people and things in the world in “the worst punishment.”

I don’t worship a God of rage and revenge. Do you?

I choose to worship God, the Father, who is termed “God is Love” in John’s New Testament letter and in John’s Gospel as well.

I worship “God's Son, Jesus, who suffered, died, rose from death and returned to Heaven, and sent the Holy Spirit."

While there are good things that happen day to day in this world, no one defeats God. They may deny Him or blame Him or love Him.

Georgia Lee

Lake Placid

