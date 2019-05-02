I am writing in response to a recent letter published in “Your View” under the title “Don’t try to hide behind a lie.”
The cause of the fire that damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France has been ruled as caused by an electrical problem. I wonder what foundation in facts supports the writer’s view that God is punishing “the church,” and that God plans to punish the people and things in the world in “the worst punishment.”
I don’t worship a God of rage and revenge. Do you?
I choose to worship God, the Father, who is termed “God is Love” in John’s New Testament letter and in John’s Gospel as well.
I worship “God's Son, Jesus, who suffered, died, rose from death and returned to Heaven, and sent the Holy Spirit."
While there are good things that happen day to day in this world, no one defeats God. They may deny Him or blame Him or love Him.
Georgia Lee
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Another religious infomercial. That's all fine for you, but I call quackery. Not everyone has to hitch their wagon to some raving phantasm who threatens evil things if you don't cave to its demands. But you have fun with that.
You are determined to try and make Christianity a "no-no". You demand that Christians "hide their light under a bushel", while plastering your religion all over the place. When will you see that your right to "free expression" does NOT Trump(sic) others' right to practice and express their religious views? Stop trying to shove your religion down our throats and find another way to amuse yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.