The Obama administration conspired to overthrow the American government. The first time in American history. Many politicians along with Obama should be charged with treason.

Anyone charged with treason should receive the death penalty if convicted of treason.

No one is above the laws of our nation, including the Congress and the presidency of our nation. The American people are watching to see if justice prevails.

Billie Jewett

Sebring

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments