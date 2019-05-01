The Obama administration conspired to overthrow the American government. The first time in American history. Many politicians along with Obama should be charged with treason.
Anyone charged with treason should receive the death penalty if convicted of treason.
No one is above the laws of our nation, including the Congress and the presidency of our nation. The American people are watching to see if justice prevails.
Billie Jewett
Sebring
Well over 2 years into a toxic administration and you're still whining about his superior predecessor. I'm sorry you can't get over the fact that a Black man whitewashed your old white candidates twice in landslide elections but the fact will never change. Get over it and quit obsessing over this man. It makes you look really weird.
