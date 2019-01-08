Impeach the entire rogue Democratic Party, but first stop their pay. They should also pay claims for wrongful deaths of police officers or anyone that works with immigration laws.
Control our borders.
We, the American taxpayers, are mad as well. We voted in 2016 for a wall. Where is it?
The Democratic Party is and has been controlled by global powers, communism, socialists for many years, trying to do away with our Constitution and our judeo-Christian laws based on the Bible.
Where is the Supreme Court?
We the American citizens and workers have been under attack for over 50 years. Public officials are not kings and queens. They have treated our tax dollars as their own.
We the taxpayers are not the servants of public officials. Public officials are our servants, but you would not know it this past 50 years. They have been in office for over 50 years. We have to have term limits for all public officials: local, state and federal.
As I stated, we voted for the wall in 2016. Build it. If not, the riots in France, the deaths of many public officials in Mexico will be repeated here in these United States. I hope we the people are not put in this position to regain our sovereignty and law and order, and our Constitution. Neither party should override the will of our people.
We the people and taxpayers have had it with corrupt public officials. Our electoral process should not allow a political rogue party to control our sovereignty, our security of this country. Sanctuary cities are illegal. We are being inundated.
All pubic officials, local state and federal who aid and abet illegals should lose public trust, be fired and fined, and given jail time. They should also be liable for all crimes of these illegals. This should also include all citizens.
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring
