Recently, for the first time, I completed a total of 16 days of work with no day off. And while part of me is feeling dead inside, I also know that I did this to myself. ‘How?’ you ask? By getting a second (technically third) job.
I have technically had two jobs for a few years now. However, only one of them requires me to adhere to a schedule and be physically present. The other job I have is, of course, writing this column. However, I recently got another job that requires me to follow a schedule and be at a certain location for a certain amount of time.
The main motivation I had to get another job was to make more money. This probably makes me like most other people in this aspect. However, I didn’t realize just what I was signing up for. After all, I have had three jobs in the past, however one was incredibly flexible making it very easy to avoid scheduling conflicts with my jobs.
Now however, I have two serving jobs. This means that in the last two weeks I have often gone to work at 10:30 in the morning for my first job, gotten off from that job at around 4, and then gone to work at my second job from around 4:30 until 10 at night.
This is around 12 hours a day. Of course I have not worked these times every day, and there have been the occasional short days where I might only work from 10 a.m. until noon. However, I am desperately looking forward to having the next two days off. Hopefully I won’t have to wait another two weeks for my next day off. If I do I’m not sure I’ll be able to survive the way I have been.
Since getting this new job I feel like I have not been able to really accomplish a lot in my personal life, and I also feel like I’ve been leaving my dog home alone too often. Again, I realize I did this to myself, but I guess I just didn’t know how much more time it would take up.
I also cannot tell if the issue lies in me being lazy or in me actually not having enough time to be able to accomplish everything I need to be able to accomplish.
Because I do recognize that I am a huge fan of the middle of the day nap. But also, when I do finally get to sleep I fall asleep instantly as I am very tired from working all day.
I guess it is all a matter of perspective. Different amounts of work impact people differently, so there really isn’t a distinct line between working too much and working a decent amount. In the next few weeks I hope I can find a better work/life balance. Not only to be less stressed, but also to feel less guilty about leaving my dog home alone.
