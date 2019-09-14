By The Associated Press
Quarterback K.J. Costello will be back on the field for Stanford today but the Cardinal will be missing another offensive standout.
Standford coach David Shaw announced Costello’s return at the same time that he said tackle Walker Little will be undergoing season-ending surgery on his left knee. “We hope to get him full go for next season,” Shaw said.
Costello and Little, who was on the preseason Outland Trophy watch list, were injured in the Cardinal’s Aug. 31 season-opening win over Northwestern and missed last Saturday’s loss at No. 24 Southern California.
Costello threw for 152 yards on 16 of 20 passing in the first half of the Northwestern game. He was injured near the end of the second quarter on a play in which a Northwestern player was called for a late hit and that Shaw thought was targeting.
Costello has thrown for 5,265 yards and 44 touchdowns in 25 career games with the Cardinal. The senior has led Stanford to the Sun Bowl and Alamo Bowl the previous two seasons.
UCF has won 26 consecutive regular-season games dating to 2017, though few opponents during that stretch have been as highly regarded as Stanford, which is coming off a 45-20 loss to Southern California that knocked the Cardinal out of the Top 25. This will be the Knights’ first real test after beginning with easy wins over Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic by a combined score of 110-14.
UCF’s high-powered offense against a Stanford defense that yielded 492 yards in its Pac-12 opener against USC. True freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns in his first start last week. Former Notre Dame star Brandon Wimbush, who started at QB in the Knights’ opener against Florida A&M, could be active, too, after sitting out last week due to an undisclosed injury.
UCF has scored at least 30 points in 28 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1936.
