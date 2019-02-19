SEBRING — Last year the Highlands News-Sun introduced the county to 15 peers who were named the first recipients of The Highlander Award.
Marvin Kahn was recognized as Agriculture Person of the Year. Susie Henson-Smith was recognized as Educator of the Year. Phillip Statler was recognized as Financial Representative of the Year. Paul Scruton was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. And the list goes on.
We all know someone who does great things in our community. The question is, how do we as citizens recognize these people, whether the heroic actions are in your child’s school, or benefits our county as a whole? All of us know someone like that, but what we don’t know is how to get them recognized.
Enter The Highlander Awards, a program hosted by the Highlands News-Sun that gives you the opportunity to recognize publicly those people who deserve credit for what they do. These nominations are submitted by the public. Selections are not based on the number of nominations one individual receives, or by a public vote.
Understanding the value of community service, we created The Highlander Award and we will present these awards in public to those heroes who have had a huge impact in the communities they live or work in, or the entire county.
We will recognize these individuals for what they have done to help make this a better place for all of us.
This year, however, we have added some new categories: Senior Citizen of the Year, First Responder of the Year and Veteran of the Year.
“Last year, we had a fantastic event for the hard-working nominees for these awards,” said Tim Smolarick, D-R Media vice president and group publisher and Highlands News-Sun publisher. “During last year’s awards we were asked to add three categories, which we did.
“This year, we think the Highlander Awards will have even more momentum as we continue to recognize these important individuals. Keep the nominations coming.”
Our businesses are recognized annually, which is the Best of Highlands County. Those awards will be presented March 9.
We feel the individuals who make up this community should be recognized just as well.
We are pleased to partner with AdventHealth, which is sponsoring this event for a second year, as well as three of the categories, to bring The Highlander Awards to life in our community.
How will these 18 people be chosen? That’s where you, our readers, come in to play.
In today’s edition, on page B7, and in the coming weeks, we will publish a nomination form in our newspaper, or you can submit nominations by email. We want you to take a few minutes to think about the categories we will be honoring and choose the people you think has made the biggest impact in our community and tell us why.
The categories include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Teen of the Year, Physician of the Year, Surgeon of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Financial Representative of the Year, Real Estate Agent of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Agricultural Person of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, 501c3 of the Year and the three new categories of Senior Citizen of the Year, First Responder of the Year and Veteran of the Year.
Please feel free to suggest other categories that we may have missed.
Remember, we don’t want just a name. Tell us in detail why they deserve to receive the recognition.
Please use a separate nomination form or blank sheet of paper to nominate more than one person, or to nominate in more than one category.
Three finalists will be chosen by a selection committee, not by the number of nominations. That’s why the written explanation of why you think your nominee should be selected is so important. Don’t be shy about making your nomination.
A winner will be selected from those three finalists in each category. Finalists and winners will be recognized at a dinner in their honor.
Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. March 22. Nominations can also be accepted by email to nominations@highlandsnewssun.com. Be sure to include your name and phone number in case more information is necessary. Handwritten nominations can be submitted by dropping them off or mailing them to Highlands News-Sun, 315 U.S. 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870.
This award is open to all Highlands County residents. Nominations are not limited to county residents alone. There are no requirements or qualifications to be met in making your nomination.
The dinner and awards presentation tickets will go on sale to the public as more information on the banquet is released.
“Something like this program has been needed in Highlands County for a long time. We are proud to partner with AdventHealth in this endeavor and look forward to celebrating our heroes together,” said Romona Washington, corporate executive editor for D-R Media and executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun.
