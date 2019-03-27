SEBRING – Five local nonprofit organizations will compete in a comical lip sync battle this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Circle Theatre to raise money to help people in Highlands County and in Ethiopia.
Watch five organizations perform choreographed songs while dining on a scrumptious buffet of finger foods and nonalcoholic beverages. The night’s entertainment will be like a live dinner theater — music, acting and food — but the price will be a mere $20.
“This will be the most fun you have all year!” Carissa Marine, CEO of Champion for Children Foundation, said. “Come cheer on five local nonprofit organizations as we participate in a hilarious lip sync battle and friendly competition for your entertainment, all to support our various missions and programs strengthening Highlands County.”
Tickets are limited. To reserve your seat, purchase a ticket at the Circle Theatre, at 202 Circle Park Drive, Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Lip Sync battle is a really fun event, and the charities that compete in it are doing amazing work,” Mike Souther, owner of Souther Signs and sponsor for the competition, said. “Sponsoring it allows us to help these charities impact a lot of people in a really positive way. We’re a small company, but we’ve always believed in giving back and helping others, and we’re so happy to be a small part of this awesome event.”
When participating in this event, attendees will be helping children in need, pregnant women, and people who are homeless. Funds will also support education and address the orphan crisis in Ethiopia.
The following five nonprofits will be working to produce side-splitting laughter this Friday night:
• Champion for Children Foundation provides abuse and neglect prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families in Highlands County.
• Choices Family Resource Center provides resources and emotional support for pregnant women in a crisis pregnancy.
• Hope Haven Transitional Housing helps people who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness transition into stable housing and become independent.
• Mason G. Smoak Foundation supports education, environmental stewardship and leadership development.
• Selamta Family Project addresses the orphan crisis in Ethiopia.
The topnotch judges for this event include Cindy Garren, Janice Walker and Phil Attinger. Garren holds a bachelor’s degree in theater and a master’s degree in acting and directing. Walker, vice president of Heartland National Bank, serves on various nonprofit boards, including the Highlands County Education Foundation Board. Attinger, a reporter for the Highlands News-Sun, has performed in many theatrical productions at Highlands Little Theatre and sang in A Capella Choir at Jacksonville State University.
Join the fun this Friday night at the Circle Theatre from 7-9 p.m. Enjoy finger foods, a 50/50 raffle, nonalcoholic drinks and lots of laughs as each of the five nonprofit organizations perform two choreographed songs.
