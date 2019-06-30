SEBRING The Sebring Blue Streak Dixie Youth Machine Pitch All-Star team fell just short to the North Lakeland All-Star team in a roller coaster of a game in which leads were exchanged and momentum shifted, eventually leading to an opening round 10-7 loss in the Dixie Division I State Tournament.
“We have to eliminate silly mistakes.” said Sebring Head Coach Matt Gose. “That is the bottom line, we can’t throw the ball around and we can’t let balls get by us. We eliminate that and we will be fine.”
North Lakeland came out in a flurry with four hits, singles by Keegan Garrison, Caden Bernier, Kolby Taylor and Ashlon Luehrs that gave North Lakeland a 3-0 lead after their first at-bat.
Sebring responded in kind in the bottom of the first as they smacked four base hits; singles by Josh Sutton, Waylon Smith and Ryleye Blanton with Lucas McGee adding a double to the cause as Sebring tied the game at 3 to end the first inning.
A couple of hits by North Lakeland in the second innings coupled with a few errors by Sebring allowed North Lakeland to score a run and retake the lead 4-3.
The Blue Streaks again responded on offense in the bottom of the second with five consecutive one-out hits; singles by Hagen McRoy, Rich Cormier and Sutton as well as doubles by Ryan Mellow and Bentlee Keefe brought in four runs to put the Sebring All-Stars back on top 7-4.
After a scoreless third inning, North Lakeland took advantage of a couple of errors by Sebring in the fourth inning while hitting four singles and a double by Elijah Serrano that resulted in five runs as North Lakeland surged to take a 9-7 lead.
After scoring seven runs in the first two innings, the Sebring offense was unable to score in the final four innings as the North Lakeland defense made some outstanding plays in the field and got several force outs at second base.
North Lakeland added a run in the top of the fifth to make the final score 10-7.
With the loss, Sebring is scheduled to play at 11 a.m. this morning against the loser of the Holmes Country vs Spring Hill American game, while North Lakeland will face the winner of the same game at 1 p.m.
