The Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, July 20 is the first of two standalone races for the pair of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes.
It is the third consecutive year that the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class is the headliner alongside the GT Daytona (GTD) class at Lime Rock for a two-hour and 40-minute battle that will be televised on NBCSN at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
Live streaming of the race will be available on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com beginning at 3 p.m. with live IMSA Radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com. SiriusXM Radio also will carry live IMSA Radio race coverage.
Let’s take a look at the entry list and who’s been strong at Lime Rock over the years and other notable items heading into the race:
· Andy Lally and Oliver Gavin are tied for the most IMSA wins at Lime Rock among active Northeast Grand Prix drivers with four wins each.
· Lally won in 2001, 2006, 2010 and 2016 and will go for his fifth Lime Rock IMSA win alongside co-driver John Potter, with whom he also co-drove to victory in 2016, in the No. 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3.
· Gavin’s four wins came in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2016. That 2016 victory was the 100th win in Corvette Racing’s illustrious sports car racing history. He will be rejoined in the No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R by Marcel Fassler, who is pinch-hitting for the injured Tommy Milner for the second consecutive race.
· Patrick Long has the most IMSA poles at Lime Rock with three, the last of which came in qualifying for last year’s race in the No. 58 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. This year, Long is co-driving the No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R with Patrick Lindsey.
· Speaking of Wright Motorsports, the team is returning to WeatherTech Championship competition for the first time in 2019 with Anthony Imperato – a graduate of the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama – sharing the No. 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R with Porsche Young Professional Matt Campbell from Australia.
· Corvette Racing is the winningest team on the Northeast Grand Prix entry list with five previous victories at Lime Rock. The team’s first victory came in 2004, followed by wins in 2005, 2007 and 2008 prior to its most-recent Lime Rock win in 2016.
· Porsche is the winningest manufacturer in IMSA races at Lime Rock since 2000 with 19 victories. Chevrolet is second with 12, followed by BMW and Ford with five each.
