It's unconscionable that the first things out of newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried's mouth were not words of comfort and consolation for the families of the senseless SunTrust murders, but rather a political haranguing calling for gun control. Time and place, Nikki. Time and place. When will her ilk become bright enough to realize that banning the 2nd Amendment rights of God-fearing, law abiding citizens will in no way prevent demented criminals from acquiring and misusing weapons of any kind, not just guns?
Guns don't kill people. Crazy people kill people. Crazy people with criminal instincts, by definition, don't obey laws. Taxpayers' time, energy and money would be better spent identifying and marginalizing mentally disturbed people. Why is that so hard for Nikki and her kind to understand?
Equally disturbing and offensive was Nikki's guest column, published by the Highlands News-Sun on the same day it printed her unfortunate and inexcusable take on the SunTrust tragedy. She chose her guest column as an outlet to spew misguided venom about the government shutdown.
It takes both sides to work things out, Nikki. Your PR machine says you're a bright girl. If that's true, then you should know that the president can't fix this mess by himself. Nikki Fried's first three weeks on the job have not been at all impressive. The State of Florida deserves so much better.
But then, her foremost campaign promises were legalizing marijuana and restoring the voting rights of 1.4 million felons. What should we expect?
Ron Carmony
Sebring
No gun legislation or new gun laws can stop pure evil. This man is nothing more than a deranged animal and needs to be put down. But the Libtards will soon come out with a ton of excuses, "Oh he was poorly potty trained" or "His dad never told he he loved him". Fry the A**hole.
