For the past few days, I’ve been dealing with some aches and pains. The problem is mostly located at the juncture of my neck and shoulders and is probably due to the fact I’ve been spending more time than usual playing video games.
It starts as a tightness in the area, which tunes up to a mild ache and can morph into some irritating pain. If I don’t do something to short-circuit it, it climbs up my neck and I develop a headache. Left unchecked, such headaches have been known to ramp up into migraines, and there goes any possibility of my being a functioning human being for the near future.
Naturally, I want to stop it before it gets too bad. Laying down in a dark room helps. Ibuprofen blunts it to a certain extent, but not as much as I’d like.
Applying heat to the area is great. I had a rice bag my sister-in-law made that could be heated in the microwave and wrapped on my neck that did wonders. Unfortunately, at the moment the bag is AWOL and if I recall correctly has a hole in it besides.
Last night Don brought home a box of heating pads, the kind that activate when you remove them from their packaging. He told me that before applying one, I needed to read the back of the box.
The back of the box is filled with dire warnings, including the statement that persons at and over the age of 55 have a greater chance of getting burns with the product. Look, I’m already in pain. You’re supposed to fix it, not add to it.
I had not yet cracked one of these because this morning, before I started writing this, it wasn’t so bad. I should have remembered this gets worse as the day goes on and used one anyway. Now I think it’s too late because it’s after five in the afternoon and I’ll have to take it off before eight hours are up (the maximum allotted time you should wear the thing). Yes, I could just take whatever time I can use it for, but the frugal part of me thinks I should try for the most bang for my buck.
Don, who is even more frugal than I am, told me to put the thing on anyway. So, with his help I got it on, and the heat did provide some relief.
One possible fix for this could be a massage — getting someone to work on the knot in that spot and loosen it up. I’ve had massages before, and they have been very positive experiences. That said, those experiences didn’t include the use of snakes.
I am not kidding. According to an article I read at www.buzznick.com, a spa in Israel is offering a snake massage. For $80 you can have large snakes slither over your back and spine. For the especially daring, smaller snakes can be put on your face.
Spa owner Ada Barack says that it can be a very soothing and relaxing experience if you can avoid freaking out. The snakes used are non-venomous (of course) and are washed and dried before they are placed on a customer.
Some locations that use snake massage will use larger snakes like pythons (they tape their mouths shut so they don’t bite). But the spa in the article generally uses California and Florida king snakes, corn snakes, and milk snakes.
I have nothing against non-venomous snakes. They aren’t roaches, after all. But I have no desire for a snake to crawl on any part of my body, be it back, spine, or face. I could be in excruciating pain and I still would turn it down.
So, no snake massage for me, though a nice normal one could be in my future. Hopefully this knot will go away and bother me no more. And if a snake reads this, I don’t dislike you. Really. Get off my lawn.
