An open letter to the “four” misguided Democrats"
Repatriation and crimes of the past: America’s most prominent bloodline is that of the Red Man. People who have been in North America since the year 10 B.C.
People of all races practiced genocide against the Red Man including people of color.
To try and charge crimes that happened in the past on people of today is criminal; they are responsible only for themselves.
The stronger tribes in Africa sold many smaller, weaker tribes into into slavery; many came as many whites as indentured servants, i.e., to pay for their transportation to America.
Our race problems in America are caused by the news media controlled by global powers, who wish to destroy our nation. That includes the gang of four who incite riots and disruption, the opposite of Martin Luther King Jr.
All races in America have practiced Christian religion and integrated in marriage for many years, promoting love of one another, not hate.
We as a people cannot allow outsiders who wish to destroy us as a nation to destroy us with race relations and divide our nation. It takes “all” races to make America great.
We are not responsible for crimes in the past. We cannot change history.
“The four" are a disgrace to all races. Love conquers all.
Bille Jewett
Sebring
What does religion have to do with bias against other cultures? America has become a cold and forbidding place thanks to the rancor created by the unqualified fake who would be King. America is neither white nor Xitian and if there were gods to thank, I would do so.
Your TDS is getting worse by the day, Warren. Perhaps you should seek treatment for your mental illness before you become a danger to yourself or others.
