According to a recent study I read about at www.foxnews.com, dog owners are four times more likely to lead an active lifestyle.
Obviously, my house wasn’t included in said study.
The study came out of the University of Liverpool. Researchers interviewed 191 dog owners and 455 non-dog owners about their exercise habits. According to the study, owners walked an average of 9.6 times per week with a total of 347 minutes, while non-owners only managed 4.6 walks clocking in 159 minutes.
I have some issues with the study. If they asked city folk, who tend not to have fenced-in yards, of course they’re going to walk more — dogs require such things to relieve themselves. What about owners who don’t have to? And how did they arrive at their conclusions? What constitutes a “walk?” If I’m roaming my house looking for something, does that count?
But the study also added that dog owners typically participate in other kinds of exercise rather than instead of it. That makes me wonder just who are these people who have all this time to exercise and walk their dogs?
In case you’re missing the point, I would be the outlier that would drag this study’s results down. I have two dogs currently living with me, and for the most part neither is good at encouraging vigorous exercise out of me.
Let’s start with Barney. As most readers know, Barney is an overweight beagle who is somewhere in his teens in human years. Barney is not one to inspire exercise. He tends to find a comfortable place in the house and lay there, content to watch the world go by.
There are exceptions to this. If I sit at my office chair, Barney interprets this as a time to pet him. He ambles into my office and if I haven’t given him enough attention, he will bat me with a paw. That’s a lot of work from him.
Another exception is those rare occasions he gets out the front door. Barney and Gerry, our other dog, believe that anyone at the door needs to be barked at and the arrival of guests mean the dogs must leave the house. I do my best to thwart Barney in this but sometimes he gets past me and is out the door.
At this point, he seems to revive. He can trot a bit when he tastes freedom and can get down the road a ways before I lumber up to him. I will admit I get a workout on these occasions, trying to catch him before he heads for parts unknown.
Gerry is half Corgi and half terrier. If watching someone with energy counted as activity, I would get a lot of credit. Gerry is small and excitable. He has a habit of chasing his tail and when he hears it’s dinnertime he will eagerly run for his bowl, sometimes picking up a toy and teething on it on the way. While Gerry does sometimes get outside, he knows enough to come right back in, so I rarely must chase him down.
I’m not quite a couch potato — I do try to walk. But having dogs has little to do with that process. My walks tend to be around the house, or in the remote areas of Walmart’s parking lot heading into the store. I find my treks to Walmart add a lot of steps to my Fitbit, which is helpful.
So, if you have dogs, do they make you more active? Or are they a non-factor? I would go on, but I need to check the kitchen and see if the dogs have peed there. If they have, I have another activity waiting for me, which should count for something. But I bet cleaning the floor isn’t included on anyone’s list of exercises.
That settles it. If it's on Faux Gnus, it must be so.
