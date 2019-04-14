Ladies, please consider the following:
1. Long, straight hair gives you that witchy look.
2. Facial studs and rings give you that ugly look.
3. Tattoos give you that incarcerated, prison look.
4. None of the above give you that attractive, lady-like look that men find very appealing.
Don Waters
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Does that macho arrogance usually work for you? It's rather pompous to think that women have an obligation to 'beautify' themselves for the satisfaction of some insecure man. Those days are gone. I'm doubtful that many women would give a rip whether you find them 'lady-like' or not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.