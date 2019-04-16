In response to a letter on April 14th:
Since when is long straight hair considered unladylike? I'm guessing the idea of the perfect, ladylike woman runs around in nylons and three-inch heels, looking much like June Cleaver, trying to prepare your dinner, while you lounge in a recliner watching Fox News.
What Puritan rock did you just crawl out from under?
Georgy Lagasse
Sebring
As a man I have always felt that women deserve more respect than they get. Unfortunately, there are the have-nots who are still upset that women can vote and that they are not required to trail at a respectable distance behind some man. I'm glad to see the ladies voicing their concern over the ill advised message.
