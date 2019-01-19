If you’re like me, there’s things you want that you currently don’t have. I guess it’s part of our nature, a desire for something that gets fueled by advertisers that are everywhere you look.
It can be scary online. I might search for something on a website. Then I go to my Facebook page and lo and behold, there’s an ad for that very item. I’m sure I could fix that by tweaking my internet settings, but at the same time I know I am not alone in experiencing this.
It’s not that I’m discontent. I’m quite happy with what I have. If I never got anything else, I have to acknowledge that I’ve been blessed beyond measure. But it doesn’t stop me from seeing a bright shiny thing and thinking, “Gee, it would be nice to own that.”
Tech and books are my weakness. Even though I have so many books on my to-be-read pile I may not finish them in this lifetime, I am always open to buying yet one more. If it weren’t for my Kindle I’d be buried in books – as it is I either need to get rid of some books or get more shelves (anyone have a shelf they don’t want?).
As for tech, I love gadgets. In addition to my Kindle, I have an iPad, a Droid phone, and several laptops to do my bidding. If someone wanted to gift me with a brand new iPad with more storage space (in my mind, your iPad can never have too much storage space) I would not say no. There are other gadgets that I look at with longing, even though I can’t rationalize my way into finding a way to procure them.
How badly do I want these things? There are limits to what I’ll do to get more money so I can get my hands on them. Garage sale? Maybe. Ask Don to find some extra money in the budget? Sure. Cut out chocolate? Well, no. I do have my limits.
I also would not sell a body part for these things. The same cannot be said of a young Chinese man who, according to an article I found at www.foxnews.com, wanted an iPhone so badly he sold one of his kidneys for the money.
I am not kidding. When he was 17, Wang Shangkun supposedly decided to sell a kidney on the black market so he could purchase desired tech. At the time, he reasoned one kidney was enough for his needs.
He used the money from the sale for an iPhone 4 and an iPad 2. Little did he know the ultimate cost for those products.
The surgery was illegal, and performed in less than sanitary conditions. According to the article, there also was a lack of post-op care. The result was renal deficiency, which led to an infection that attacked his remaining kidney.
Now, at 25, the young man is receiving dialysis and bedridden, probably for life. The people allegedly behind the illegal surgery were caught and five of them, including the doctor who did the surgery, are serving prison sentences.
This is a sad and cautionary tale. As badly as you might want something, there are prices you shouldn’t pay. Wang paid with his health for his tech. I’m sure he wishes he hadn’t gone down that road.
Think about the cost of what you want. Sometimes, it’s just not worth it.
