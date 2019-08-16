Many of the mass shootings in the last 20 years have been perpetrated by young adult white males. Where best to target them with the sale of AR-15 assault weapons? As close to a high school as possible – how about across the street from Sebring High School? Such weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. They're vital to the military, but why are they allowed to the public with scarcely any credentials?

Hopefully, this will change, despite the anonymity of the Highlands County Fair Association.

The National Federation of Teachers (NFT) has stated that schools should not be armed fortresses. The NFT has taken a firm stand against gun violence: "We know that this problem can be solved. Gun violence is not a predetermined fact of life that we must be prepared for — it is a consequence of decisions made by our elected leaders."

What have our elected leaders done in the aftermath of mass shootings in the last 20 years? They've done nothing. How about our School Board? They've done nothing. How about the Highlands County Fair Association, who holds the gun shows? They've made money selling AR-15s across from the high school. How about Betsy de Voss, leader of the National Department of Education? She recommends arming teachers and staff — militarize our schools. That will sell more guns.

Polls are showing that the majority of both parties want to ban the sale of assault weapons to reduce injuries and fatalities. I'm opting to be part of the solution.

Dave McCarthy

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments