Many of the mass shootings in the last 20 years have been perpetrated by young adult white males. Where best to target them with the sale of AR-15 assault weapons? As close to a high school as possible – how about across the street from Sebring High School? Such weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible. They're vital to the military, but why are they allowed to the public with scarcely any credentials?
Hopefully, this will change, despite the anonymity of the Highlands County Fair Association.
The National Federation of Teachers (NFT) has stated that schools should not be armed fortresses. The NFT has taken a firm stand against gun violence: "We know that this problem can be solved. Gun violence is not a predetermined fact of life that we must be prepared for — it is a consequence of decisions made by our elected leaders."
What have our elected leaders done in the aftermath of mass shootings in the last 20 years? They've done nothing. How about our School Board? They've done nothing. How about the Highlands County Fair Association, who holds the gun shows? They've made money selling AR-15s across from the high school. How about Betsy de Voss, leader of the National Department of Education? She recommends arming teachers and staff — militarize our schools. That will sell more guns.
Polls are showing that the majority of both parties want to ban the sale of assault weapons to reduce injuries and fatalities. I'm opting to be part of the solution.
Dave McCarthy
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As am I. They used to be banned but that went by the wayside. The NRA knaves talk about 'law abiding citizens" which we have proven not to be. Something violent ripples through our country and there is no easy fix. Banning online firearms sales and gun shows would be a start. I think that's been suggested by someone before.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.