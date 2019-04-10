The illegal resident immigrant population is defined as "all foreign-born non-citizens who are not legal residents migrating into a country in ways that violate the immigration laws of that country. Most unauthorized residents either entered the United States without inspection or were admitted temporarily and stayed past the date they were required to leave."
So actually, as most of us know this overwhelming invasion is a very serious problem (unless you watch CNN) and is not Mexico's, Central America's, Russia's, Hungary's or any other country's problem to settle, but our very own, which as the wonderful President Trump claims, "could be resolved in an hour," but instead our good-for-nothing weak-kneed career politicians sit idly by as "Rome burns."
With today's technology, when our illegal immigrant facilities reach capacity, all entry should cease, much the same as with Florida's Legoland, until vacancy once again occurs there is no admittance, and we should spend as much to repatriate these illegals (give them a McDonald's happy meal and send them home) as we do to provide for them, but oh no, instead we give Central America $4.3 billion in aid to keep them home. How has that worked out? This alleged "humanitarian" crisis is nothing more then a sympathy grab, the same as the cry "it's about the children," which is simply an effort to oppose and curtail the activity that disagrees with the Democrats' belief system. If nobody has noticed, marching the children 2,691 miles through the heat, without food, water or shelter is not exactly humanitarian.
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.