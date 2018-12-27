Notre Dame All-American cornerback Julian Love already knows all about Clemson. Blame his roommate.
Love’s roomie is Troy Pride Jr., another cornerback for the Fighting Irish, who will play Clemson Saturday in a playoff semifinal in Arlington, Texas. Pride is from Greer, South Carolina, a 50-mile drive from Clemson.
“Yeah, I’ve seen a couple of their games this year,” Love said. “Sometimes they might play before us. So me and Troy like to watch them play. Troy is a South Carolina guy so that’s kind of his bread and butter.”
Love, Pride and the rest of coordinator Clark Lea’s unheralded Notre Dame defense will try not to lose their appetite preparing for the prolific Tigers.
Clemson is ranked 10th or better nationally in total offense (No. 5, 529.8 yards per game), scoring (No. 5, 45.4 points per game) and rushing (No. 10, 259.8 yards per game). They have scored 41 or more points in eight of their 13 victories, including a season-high 77 against Louisville.
Dabo Swinney’s offense, coordinated by Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott, features a stable of running backs led by of 5-foot-10, 200-pound sophomore Travis Etienne, a true freshman quarterback in 6-foot-6 Trevor Lawrence, a talented receiving corps led by wide receivers Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers and Hunter Renfrow, and an offensive line anchored by first-team AP All-America left tackle Mitch Hyatt.
Etienne has 1,463 yards on 176 rushes (8.3 per carry) and 21 of Clemson’s 46 touchdowns on the ground. Higgins has 52 receptions for 802 yards (15.4 average) and 10 touchdowns while Rodgers and Renfrow have 47 and 43 receptions, respectively.
“You put the film on and you know the challenge that exists,” Lea said. “But it’s why you want to be in the playoffs. At this point, you’re not expecting to see anything but the best.”
Lawrence has completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,606 yards and 24 touchdowns against four interceptions.
“All that stuff lessens and lessens the more you get prepared. We’re preparing the right way,” Lawrence said.
Rodgers praised the play of both Love and Pride.
“They’re a smart group. They don’t get beat deep often. They’re physical, too,” he said. “And their safeties are very good tacklers, so it’s going to be a good matchup.”
