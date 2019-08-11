SEBRING — Last year, the Highlands County Master Gardeners decided to go out on a limb. They turned their annual plant sale into a Garden Festival. They added vendors, music, food and classes. Vendors at the inaugural event sold items like art, photography, pottery, candles, fresh vegetables, tropical fruit trees and a multitude of crafts.
The Master Gardeners still had lots of interesting and reasonably priced plants and their signature information booths.
Last year’s festivities were kicked off with Shannon Reed singing the “Star Spangled Banner” followed by entertainers Jamie Tremps, a solo guitarist, harpist Darlene Walton, and Junior Velez, otherwise known as Belle Glade Boy. This year’s entertainers are sure to be great also.
Food vendors served hotdogs, pulled pork barbecue and fried fish. Classes were added to the festival too.
This year’s class lineup will include growing and caring for succulents, orchids, and amaryllis/Hippeastrums. Succulent and orchid class will include taking home a potted dish garden or orchid while learning about the growth and care of them.
The success of last year’s inaugural Let it Grow! Garden Festival and Plant Sale has spurred the Master Gardeners on to make it bigger and better. According to Master Gardener Julie Gardener, “We were so excited about last year’s success we are really pushing to make it even larger this year.”
Gardener, a previous Master Gardener from Nevada and Michigan, is one of the Master minds behind the sale becoming a festival. She is in charge of lining up a multitude of vendors.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, email Gardener at desertdays@yahoo.com. You can also stop by the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Civic Center Extension office at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring and pick up an application. If you just want to enjoy the day’s festivities, save the Nov. 16 date and get to the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Civic Center by 9 a.m.
Follow all of the UF/IFAS Extension, Highlands County Master Gardener events at Hometown Gardener on Facebook or email davidaustin@ufl.edu to subscribe to our Highlands County Master Gardener newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.