It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, especially for small animals in the wild. Some have developed amazing strategies to avoid being eaten or to give themselves an advantage when defending their territory. Of course, the Old World chameleon species (true chameleons) are famous for their color-changing act. Yet some of our native Florida lizards and amphibians can also change color quickly to hide from predators or as a form of communication.
A current study at Archbold Biological Station is seeking to understand this phenomenon in the Oak Toad, a very small, harmless toad. At full grown, it is only about the size of a quarter and makes a tasty snack for a variety of predators, including raccoons, birds, and snakes. You can identify this native species by the light stripe down the middle of its back and dark spots on either side of the stripe. While in the field one day, Archbold intern Madison Harman came upon an adult Oak Toad that didn’t have spots. As Harman recalls, “The whole toad was just a pale gray; she was different from any of the others I’d seen before. I brought her back to the lab to compare to the species description in a textbook, and incidentally noticed that her whole body became darker after only a short period in captivity. That got me thinking, why do toads need to change colors?”
The sands of the Lake Wales Ridge are usually very light in color. However, frequent fires are a natural occurrence in Florida scrub habitats and those fires leave deposits of ash and charcoal which persist for a couple of years. This prompted Harman to wonder “Can a toad change its color if the sand it lives on suddenly changes, like if a fire came through the area? I decided to measure how much they can change when placed on white or black sand. It’s actually remarkable how different a toad looks after only 20 minutes! You probably wouldn’t recognize it as the same animal unless you stared at the shape of its spots very closely.” In a series of experiments, Harman photographed toads on different substrates and tested their preference for light versus dark backgrounds. She recently finished processing all her toad photos and will be presenting her findings during a seminar at 3 pm on May 19th at Archbold (note, our science seminars are open to the public and announced on Facebook and www.archbold-station.org/html/events/events.cfm).
Oak Toads aren’t the only local animals with the ability to change color. The Green Anole is a small lizard that is native to this area and, most of the time, is a bright green color with a pink throat fan. You may have seen one perched on a branch, doing some impressive push-ups. This is a male’s way of attracting the lady lizards! Green Anoles can adjust their color from brown to bright lime green. Scientists previously thought anoles changed color to help with camouflage, as with the Oak Toad, but recent studies of anoles have found they often do not match the item they are sitting on. Instead, it seems anoles use color change as a way to communicate with other anoles. “The bright green coloration serves as a social signal advertising territorial possession or dominance,” according to Shinji Yabuta and Akiko Suzuki-watanabe in their study published in Current Herpetology (2011). “During male-male interactions, lizards will change color frequently; but by the end of the encounter, the winner is usually green and the loser brown” (Jonathan Losos, in his book Lizards in an Evolutionary Tree). Scientists are still working to fully understand how Green Anoles use color to communicate and also how they avoid being eaten if they aren’t using color to hide from predators.
Whether using their color-changing ability to hide or to communicate, Oak Toads and Green Anoles are masters of the art. Both toads and anoles are very important members of our natural communities, eating insects that are considered nuisances to us. Knowing how and why animals change color helps us understand how they may be affected by habitat changes. So next time you are walking outside, pay attention to the color of the lizard scurrying away, or note the color of the toad or frog hopping by. You might be surprised by the variety you will see!
