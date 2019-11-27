SEBRING — The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final report and probable cause on a runway collision in 2018 at Sebring Regional Airport between two small aircraft.
On Sept. 29, 2018 around 12:40 p.m. a Diamond Aircraft Industries, Inc. airplane owned and operated by Aamro Aviation Corporation and a privately owned and operated Piper PA28R-180, N3907T, collided at the Sebring Regional Airport.
There were no injuries to the flight instructor aboard the Diamond nor the private pilot and passenger aboard the Piper, while the student pilot aboard the Diamond sustained a minor injury, according to an NTSB report. Both airplanes were substantially damaged, the report states.
The NTSB determined the probable cause of the accident to be the inability of the pilot of the Piper and the student pilot and flight instructor of the Diamond to see and avoid the other airplane.
Contributing to the collision was the Piper pilot’s failure to use the correct common traffic frequency to announce his airplane’s position.
The Diamond originated from Sebring Regional Airport about five minutes earlier, while the Piper originated from the Peter O’Knight Airport, Tampa.
The flight instructor of the Diamond reported that he and the student pilot were practicing touch and go landings on runway 14 at the Sebring Airport, with the wind from the east.
During the second traffic pattern while on the upwind leg of the airport traffic pattern, he noticed a Piper arriving from the west, heading east, the report shows. As the student pilot turned onto the crosswind and downwind legs of the airport traffic pattern, they lost sight of the Piper, and at that point he did not know if the Piper was transitioning the area or intended to enter the airport traffic pattern.
The student pilot announced the Diamond’s position on every leg of the airport traffic pattern, but neither pilot heard the pilot of the Piper acknowledge, according to the report.
After the accident, the examination of the Diamond revealed the transceiver was set to 122.7 MHz (published CTAF — common traffic advisory frequency); however, the transceiver of the Piper was set to 122.725 MHz, according to an NTSB report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.