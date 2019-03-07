As the executive director of NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the residents of Highlands County for your support of NU-HOPE Elder Care Services. With over 40 percent of our county being 60 years of age and better, our ability as a community to support our elders is vital. Though there is diversity in the county, there is one unifying tenet that the simple act of caring is heroic.
Since 1975, NU-HOPE has cared for seniors and those who care for seniors. As such, the agency strengthens our community. I have the privilege of working with community heroes daily. In 2018, NU-HOPE served over 450 seniors and their caregivers in Highlands County. Over 50,000 home delivered meals were delivered to 244 seniors who are socially isolated or at high nutritional risk by our tireless volunteer home-delivered meal drivers who provided over 2,500 direct service hours. For those seniors receiving the meals by our volunteers, the meals provide much more than nutrition, they provide a listening ear and a caring heart.
Our community helped to provide a sense of security to 34 clients through emergency alert response units. Through the support of our community, those 34 clients receive 24 hours a day, seven days a week security in knowing help is the push of a button away in case of an emergency.
Our community assisted 44 caregivers to receive respite or relief from caregiving and decrease caregiving-related stress and burnout. The statistics are rather alarming — caregivers unfortunately pay the ultimate price for providing care to a loved one with increased mortality. Elderly spousal caregivers who experience caregiving-related stress have a 63 percent higher mortality rate than non-caregivers of the same age. For those 44 caregivers, our community is saving their lives.
Annually, NU-HOPE must raise over $350,000 to provide services to seniors which assist them to age in place and prevent or delay premature nursing home placement. It is often challenging, but community involvement and partnerships make it viable.
To our community, I thank you.
Ingra Gardner, MA
Executive Director
NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc.
