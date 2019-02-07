SEBRING — Residents on Oak Manor Avenue will get a hearing to set up an assessment and pave their road.
County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday morning in favor of the residents’ petition, after last-minute changes submitted by the road’s largest landowner, Peace River Packing Company of Fort Meade, managed by Norman Larry Black Jr.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks and Vice Chair Ron Handley dissented. Timing of the changes irked Handley.
“The man has the petition for month after month after month and comes back at the 11th hour with changes,” Handley said.
Changes included a stipulation that residents pay no more than half of the county’s $70,000 estimated price tag for paving the first 700 feet of Oak Manor. That includes the county’s 5 percent administration fee.
Black had already agreed to pay to pave another 200 feet north from 6000 Oak Manor Ave., but got the county to drop the price of that from $22,000 to $20,000, of which he will pay half, not to exceed $10,000, including a 5 percent fee.
Additional language in the petition reiterates that Peace River Citrus Investments would pay the “not-to-exceed” costs or the actual costs, whichever are lower.
“It’s the perfect example of what we’re going to get into when we go into special deals with residents,” Handley said. “I know people are watching and waiting with (their) hand out.”
“I don’t think so,” said Commissioner Greg Harris, who believes the county could treat this as a special exception and hold all future requests to the code.
That code states the county normally splits all paving request costs with residents, who must have the funds upfront. Commissioners recently amended the code to allow them to let residents pay after the fact in installments, for up to 10 years.
Commissioners had voted on March 20, 2018, to let Oak Manor residents do that on a 10-year term, something the code didn’t allow.
Handley and Brooks dissented then, too.
To make things right, they had to amend the code.
The vote on code changes was also 3-2 in December, with Brooks and Handley dissenting. They also voted 3-2 to send notices to all landowners, setting Jan. 31 as the deadline to sign the petition.
Black’s suggested changes arrived just before that deadline, on Jan. 30, county officials said.
When contacted by the Highlands News-Sun, just before the deadline, Black declined to comment on his intentions and referred questions to Highlands County Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
Commissioner Don Elwell said Tuesday he didn’t see much of a problem with the slightly lower price for Peace River Packing’s additional 200 feet. He said the county had promised residents for “a long time” — more than 10 years — that they would get their road paved.
Elwell said he wasn’t quite happy with how long it took to get the petition signed.
Handley also took umbrage with Black locking in the residents’ portion at $35,000 and his own portion at $10,000.
“He puts all the additional cost on us,” Handley said.
Handley said the 100-year grove could have something buried in the right of way. Under this arrangement, Handley said, the county would pay for that, too.
Brooks said this would set a bad precedent.
“‘We promised this, no matter who ‘we’ is,” Brooks said. “I also agree with Handley. We’re setting a precedent. What happens if (someone) wants two miles of road paved?”
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said the commission would have opportunity for discussion later at the assessment public hearing. The soonest date would be March 19, the second commission meeting of next month.
They only had to vote whether or not to accept the petition, Carmichael said.
Handley moved to deny the petition, on the grounds that a not-to-exceed stipulation could have the county paying more than 50 percent of the final cost.
Elwell seconded the motion for discussion, but only Handley and Brooks voted yes.
Elwell then moved to accept the petition as amended and set a public hearing. Commissioner Arlene Tuck gave a second.
Handley and Brooks again voted against the petition, but all the rest voted yes.
Tuck said she voted yes for all the residents who live out there, not the grove owner, per se.
When residents met on Feb. 28, 2018, with Elwell, Green and County Administrator Randy Vosburg to talk about plans for realigning, fixing drainage and paving the road, Green said the full cost upfront would have had each property owner pay between $1,150 and $3,180, based on their percentage of road frontage.
Green said at the time that not all residents might pay, which could leave more for the rest to cover.
In a November 2018 County Commission meeting, Elwell said most landowners on the road didn’t want the higher cost of paying it off in five years, and the largest landowner — Black — said “no” to the three-year option.
Road and Bridge Operations Supervisor Jerry Queen told commissioners in November 2018 that the department already had three or four projects with “pay-later” requests. Elwell confirmed through Queen that taking on all four would mean starting a fourth project while still having three with outstanding payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.