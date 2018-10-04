Adam C. Beach
Adam Christopher Beach, of Lake Placid and Sebring, Florida passed unexpectedly and much too young on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 in Tampa. Adam was a New Jersey native, born Aug. 31, 1985 in Morristown. He is the son of Phyllis Ann Muth Beach and Christopher Alan Beach of Lake Placid, Florida.
Adam entered the U.S. Navy in 2004, after graduating with the Lake Placid High School class of 2003. He lived in Lake Placid for 20 years before moving to Sebring in 2016. Adam had been working for the past three years at Agero in Sebring as a customer service representative. He enjoyed music and, according to his family, he was quite the comedian.
Adam is survived by his wife, Christina Leigh Laird Beach, whom he wed Nov. 5, 2016; father and mother, Christopher and Phyllis Beach; sister, Tamara Beach; maternal grandparents, Andrea and Ronald Hartsfield, and paternal grandmother, Joanne Beach. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Brenton Muth and Gordon Beach.
A Celebration of the Life of Adam Christopher Beach will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Working Faith Ministries, 424 County Road 29. Pastor Anthony Folkner will celebrate. The U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Team will render Taps and presentation of the colors. Celebration arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
