Agnes R. DeVane
Agnes Renfroe DeVane, 91, affectionately known as “Aggie,” passed into Heaven on March 14, 2019, in her home at Fairway Pines in Sebring, Florida. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Aggie was born in Lake Placid, Florida in 1927 to Leo and Ella Renfroe. She was an only child, raised near the train tracks where her father was a railroad engineer. She loved recalling the simple childhood joy of being tossed a sugarcane stalk each time the train rolled through her backyard from South Florida. Aggie graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1945.
She attended Florida State University, which, at the time, was an all-girls school, while the love of her life, Don DeVane, attended the University of Florida. They married in 1948, the year the University of Florida began open enrollment of female students. They finished their education together in Gainesville and in the end ... she was a Gator!
Aggie and Don lived in Winter Haven, Fort Meade and then settled in Hardee County as they raised their family of four children and honorably cared for her aging mother, Ella Renfroe. They were members of Faith Presbyterian Church in Wauchula and later, Florida’s First Assembly of God.
Aggie taught school, tended her home and family, and supported her husband in the founding of their business, Tri-County Fertilizer Co. in Bowling Green. She was a notably generous woman, gifted in hospitality and known for her irresistible southern cooking. Aggie held many deep and meaningful friendships with people of all ages and walks of life, even unto her death.
She was a gifted artist and enjoyed playing cards, flower gardening and reading. It cannot go unsaid that she loved Christmas, a good party and creating treasured, lifelong memories for her family. Her own fear of death was relieved through Jesus’ death on the cross and her trust in Him. She lived a long and full life and has, with her eyes on the prize, been looking forward to eternal life with God through Christ.
Aggie is survived by her sons, Douglas L. DeVane and Donald D. DeVane Jr.; daughter, Donna Lisa Spiker; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Leo and Ella Renfroe; husband of 49 years, Don DeVane; and beloved son, Dennis N. DeVane.
A public celebration of her life will be held at Grace Fellowship Church in Wauchula, Florida on March 23, 2019. Family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. with a service to start at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.