Alan C. Kane
Alan C. Kane, 79, of Sebring, Florida, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.
He was the son of Emily George Kane and Aloysius C. Kane; the brother of Michael L. Kane; father of Susan Kane and Deborah Backus; and grandfather of Katelyn Monforte, Alyssa Pierce, Erin Job and Brianna and Cierra Pierce. Mr. Kane was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Kane.
Mr. Kane was a gourmet chef and enjoyed cabinetry woodworking. He and Elizabeth built a beautiful home in the Virginia mountains where they spent their summers. Alan and Liz enjoyed their winters in Sebring, Florida.
Per Mr. Kane’s wishes there will be no services. A guestbook is available online by visiting vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel of Hillsville, Virginia is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.