Alanson L. Kenyon, 77, of Sebring, Florida passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital. He was born Dec. 24, 1941 in Plainwell, Michigan to Alanson D. and Leah Mae (Julien) Kenyon. Al served in the Air Force and Naval Reserve and was a service technician in the motorhome industry.
Originally from Michigan, he moved to the Black Hills of South Dakota in 2003, and when he retired, became a permanent resident of Sebring in 2010.
Al enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all enjoyed being an amateur radio operator. He had a lot of friends in the RV industry and a lot of amateur radio buddies. He was much loved, a very kind person willing to help anybody. He loved his special radio buddies and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Karen K. (Groth) Kenyon; daughter, Kimberly Bachelder (Ben) of Michigan; son, Kevin Kenyon (Cheri) of Michigan; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 with visitation at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County. There will also be a memorial service at a later date in Michigan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-385-1546.
