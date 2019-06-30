Albert H. Hawkins
Albert H. Hawkins, 79, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was born Aug. 14, 1939 in Eva, Alabama to Huston and Pearl Ford Hawkins. He was co-owner and operator of Western Auto, supervisor of maintenance at Sun ‘n Lake, was head of security at the Candlelight Restaurant, a teacher at South Florida State College, member of the Masonic Lodge and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1970, coming from Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Hawkins of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Alan Hawkins (Barbara) of Apopka, Florida and Stephen Hawkins of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Kathy Schmitt of Sulphur Springs, Arizona; sister, Alice Holland of Whitwell, Tennessee; grandson, Christopher Hawkins of Apopka, Florida; and granddaughters, Brittni Smith of Sebring, Florida and Makayla Casey of Wauchula, Florida.
He is preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Casey.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
