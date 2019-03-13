Alice Elizabeth "Liz" Peterson Davidson, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away March 9, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida.
She was born to the late Rev. Noah and Lavina (Bell) Peterson on Feb. 21, 1927 in Old Town, Florida. Liz moved to Sebring 28 years ago from Homestead, Florida retiring from Southern Bell Telephone Company in Homestead, Florida and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken Davidson; sisters, Ethel Mae George (Joe), Rose Coke (Weldon) and Ruth Benson (Rev. Joe); and brother, Noah Peterson Jr.
She is survived by grandchildren, Matthew Davidson and Rachel Garrison of Sherwood, Arkansas; nephew, Dan Benson (Lydia) of Lake Placid, Florida; nieces, Pat Hernandez (Jim) of Avon Park, Florida and Pamela Mastin (Dale) of Sebring; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
