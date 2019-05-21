Alice E. “Liz” Davidson

Alice Elizabeth “Liz” Davidson, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away March 9, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Morris Funeral Chapel with inurnment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.

