Alonzo Buck Johnson Jr., 67, passed away Dec. 6, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. Born to Alonzo Buck Johnson Sr. and Lois Loza, Alonzo was a lifelong resident of Avon Park and a veteran who proudly served in the United States Army. Alonzo was a truck driver by profession and enjoyed karate, ice skating and running.
Alonzo is survived by his daughter, Terri Bayer of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Jesse Johnson of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Elizabeth Spain of Avon Park, Florida, Kathy Torres of Tennessee, and Patricia Lolly of Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Joslin and Cooper Haag. Alonzo was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.