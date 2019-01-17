Alpha Wingo Albritton, 75, of Sebring, Florida died on Jan. 12, 2019 following an illness.
Born on Oct. 24, 1943 in Zolfo Springs, she graduated from Hardee High School in Wauchula. She attended the First United Methodist Church of Sebring where she was a passionate Sunday School teacher of young children for over 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and avid gardener. She was married to Andrew J. Albritton for 52 years.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew; her daughter, Andrea (Aaron) Trippensee of Lake City; her son, Andrew (Deborah) Albritton of Sebring; her granddaughters, Dr. Amanda (Travis) Berry of Miami, Anna (Kyle) Hess of Orlando, Lindsey and Emily Albritton of Sebring; her brothers, Thomas Wingo and Roy (Beverly) Wingo.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 in the Kesselring Square at The Palms of Sebring. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FUMC of Sebring Children's Ministry. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
