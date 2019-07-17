Andrew Crivello III
Andrew Crivello III (Big Drew) passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
His family is having a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at tru by Hilton in Sebring, Florida.
He was preceded in death by Andrew and Jane Crivello, Wayne Crivello and Douglas Crivello.
He is survived by Jaime Crivello, Drewy Crivello, Jeannie Crivello, Christina Crivello, Janice Anochin, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Come and join the celebration and share your big fish stories.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.