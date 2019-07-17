Andrew Crivello III

Andrew Crivello III (Big Drew) passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

His family is having a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at tru by Hilton in Sebring, Florida.

He was preceded in death by Andrew and Jane Crivello, Wayne Crivello and Douglas Crivello.

He is survived by Jaime Crivello, Drewy Crivello, Jeannie Crivello, Christina Crivello, Janice Anochin, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Come and join the celebration and share your big fish stories.

