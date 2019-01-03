Andrew H. Crorken
Andrew H Crorken, 76, of Avon Park, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. He was born Oct. 20, 1942 in Clifton, New Jersey to Andrew and Dorothy (Smith) Crorken. He was in management with AT&T, retiring after 34 years and came to Avon Park in 2004.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Heather Welsh (Joe) and son, Douglas Crorken (Terri); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church with Rev. David Thoresen and Rev. Eugene R. Fernsler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sebring Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 169, Sebring, FL 33871.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-385-1546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.