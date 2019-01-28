Andrew P. “Drew” Kesselring, 45, of Sebring, Florida died Dec. 21, 2018. He was born in in Aurora, Illinois, moving to Sebring in 1983. He worked at Village Inn and attended Sebring Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by daughters, Jehna Proctor of Sebring and Hannah Kesselring of Nebraska; his parents, Howard and Sharon Kesselring of Sebring; and sisters, Deborah Kesselring of Sebring and Rebecca Kesselring of Orlando.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Sebring Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com.
