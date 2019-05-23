Anna R. Patterson
Anna Rachael Patterson passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her Sebring residence with her family by her side. On March 5, 1926, she was born to Henry and Mary Bieber in Helena, Montana.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Leroy Patterson, of 55 years; her sisters, Mary Ellen Metzer of Billings, Montana, Emma Ballard of Laurel, Montana and June Campbell in St. Pete.
She is also survived by her four sons, Robert (Mary) of Sebring, Donald (Ana) of Lakeport, Florida, William (Sharon) of Kansas City, Kansas and John (Debbie) of Okeechobee. She has 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Angela Lloyd for her dedication and love she has given and continues to give to our family.
Mrs. Patterson and her husband are members of Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring. Her prior employment consisted of working for The School Board of Highlands County and assisting her husband with the family business, C.L. Patterson Services.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert J. Maulella presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be sent to the New Testament Mission, 604 Lemon Ave., Sebring, Florida. Arrangements handled by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
